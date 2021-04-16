Attention robot: Clean up in aisle nine

Retail News
Attention robot: Clean up in aisle nineZDNet 04/16/2021
Seventy-seven percent of large retailers in a new survey by RetailWire and Brain Corp. say it is important to have a robotics automation strategy in place and budgeted for in 2021. Retailers expect that shoppers will stick require stores to provide higher levels of cleanliness coming out of the novel coronavirus pandemic as they did when it first hit the U.S.
Discussions
