Retail News
Associates at Maine store tell Dollar General to take their jobs and…Business Insider 05/07/2021
Disgruntled employees at a Dollar General in Maine resigned en masse leaving signs on the store’s door expressing their perceived treatment while working there. A photo of the messages have gone viral on social media accusing Dollar General of failing to treat workers with respect and pay them a living wage.
Discussions
