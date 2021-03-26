Asian American businesses deal with rise in racially motivated violence

Retail News

The Washington Post

Mike Nguyen runs a ramen shop in San Antonio, TX, which was vandalized on March 14. Those responsible spray painted windows with phrases including “Kung flu,” “Commie,” “Ramen noodle flu” and “Hope u die.” Mr. Nguyen reports that threats to his life, in addition to his business, have escalated since the incident, which he reported to local police and the FBI. Police have agreed to increase drive-by visits to his business but any other security he feels he needs must come out of his pocket. This incident is not an outlier as Asian American and the businesses they own report increased acts and threats of violence across the country.