As traditional chains close stores, internet-native brands open 850

Retail News

Forbes

Stores aren’t dying — they’re just changing hands. Over the next five years, as major department store and mall-based apparel chains shutter locations, the top 100 digital-native brands are on track to open at least 850 physical stores, according to estimates from JLL Research. Among the most aggressive chains in this regard are mattress retailer Casper, which is planning to open 200 stores, and Adore Me, the NYC-based women’s intimates retailer which is gearing up to open 300 additional stores.