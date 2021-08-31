Retail News

As supply shortages continue, economists see persistent ripple effects

NY Times 08/30/2021

Retailers are all sizes have gotten used to months-long delays and the complete unavailability of many of the common items they like to keep in stock. The pandemic-related supply chain disruptions have triggered spikes in many consumer prices over the last 18 months and, at this point, economists see reverberations up and down the supply chain that no longer seem like temporary aberrations.

Discussions
