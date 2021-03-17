Arkansas AG sues Walgreens over state’s opioid crisis

Retail News

The Associated Press/ABC News

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a suit against Walgreens charging the drugstore retailer with failing to protect the citizens of the state from opioids that were being prescribed in a reckless manner. “This high volume of opioids alone should have alerted Walgreens to the fact that suspicious orders were being placed, as the amount of opioids that were sent into Arkansas far exceeded what could be consumed for medically legitimate purposes,” the lawsuit said. “Yet, Walgreens failed to report and halt those orders and instead increased the number of pills distributed.”