Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over look-alike model

Retail News

Reuters

Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 and its Riley Rose business for $10 million, alleging the retailer misappropriated her name, image, likeness and music on its website and social media earlier this year. Ms. Grande’s suit alleges the retailer used a model with “strikingly similar” looks in its campaign. While disputing Ms. Grande’s allegations, Former 21 issued a statement that said the company was a fan of the pop star and would work with her representatives to find to find a “mutually agreeable” solution that would enable the parties “to work together in the future.”