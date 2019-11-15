Arby’s takes down ‘well behaved’ kids sign

Retail News
Arby’s takes down ‘well behaved’ kids signFox Business 11/13/2019
An Arby’s in Minnesota put up a sign stating that the restaurant welcomed “well behaved” children. The subsequent uproar by customers and on social media made the restaurant rethink the sign, which read, “Only well behaved Children who can keep their food on their trays and their bottoms on their seats are welcome. If you can’t do this you will be asked to leave. Thanks.”
