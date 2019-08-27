Apple’s titanium credit cards proving rather delicate

Retail News

CNN Business

Among the innovations promoted by Apple with the introduction of its new credit product is a physical card made with titanium, a metal generally associated with imperviousness. However, now that the Apple Card is being tested in the real world, Apple has found that the card is subject to scuffs and scratches. Apple is recommending that customers avoid sliding the card into a tight wallet slot with a traditional card and, also in efforts to avoid scratches, refrain from keeping it in a pocket with keys. Even contact with leather and denim are to be avoided because they may cause discoloration of the card.