Apple’s tech and services are in big demand

The New York Times

Apple reported big sales increases across it devices and services during the first three months of the year. The tech giant posted a 66 percent increase in iPhone sales, a 77 percent jump in iPads and a 60 percent gain for iMacs. The company’s wearables, home and accessories were up 24 percent. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the most recent quarter’s results reflect “the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead.”