Apple’s App Store settlement may reduce antitrust heat

The New York Times

Apple has agreed to allow developers selling on its App Store to contact customers outside of their apps to tell them about alternative methods of payment so that they can seek to avoid paying the tech giant’s commissions. The company has also agreed to not raise its 15 percent commission rate for small developers for at least three years. Apple will also make payouts of between $250 and $30,000 to developers who made less than $1 million a year selling through its store.