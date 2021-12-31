Apple, wary of defections to Meta, gives $180k bonuses

Retail News
Apple, wary of defections to Meta, gives $180k bonusesBloomberg 12/29/2021
Apple let some of its prized engineers know the other day that they would be receiving unscheduled bonuses, ranging from $50,000 to $180,000. The rewards are indicative of the battle for talent heating up between Apple and Meta, in particular, which has reportedly poached about 100 engineers from Apple in the last few months. Apple has been active in luring talent from Meta, as well.
