Apple to testify before Senate panel over App Store antitrust issues

Apple to testify before Senate panel over App Store antitrust issuesReuters 04/12/2021
Apple has agreed to testify in a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee over issues raised by mobile app developers who claim the tech giant’s revenue sharing requirements and other rules amount to anticompetitive behavior. The company made the decision to attend the hearing after previously refusing to do so.
