Apple to require masks in more than half its stores

Retail News
Apple to require masks in more than half its storesThe New York Times 07/29/2021
Apple is responding to new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by requiring associates and customers to wear face masks in more than half its stores. The locations requiring masks are within areas that have seen significant growth in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Many parts of the country are seeing new surges of the virus driven by the Delta variant.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!