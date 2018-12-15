Apple to open 133 acre campus in Austin, part of deeper U.S. commitment

Retail News

CNN

Apple today announced plans to invest $1 billion into a new campus in Austin, TX, the second major facility in the area. The new headquarters will initially bring 5,000 new jobs to Austin and will have room for 10,000 more. The development is part of Apple’s initiative to create 20,000 U.S. jobs over the next five years. The company also has new offices in the planning stages for Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California.