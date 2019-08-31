Apple to make it easier for indie repair shops to fix iPhones

Retail News

Wired

Consumer rights advocates have been on Apple’s case for limiting access to the tools and manuals needed to fix iPhones to Apple Authorized Service Providers. They argue that the restrictions stifle competitiveness and keep repair prices unnaturally high. Apple has relented — the manufacturer will now make the tools and resources available to independent repair shops in the U.S., provided they complete the prescribed certification and promise to return used parts to Apple.