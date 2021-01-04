Apple tests huge battery storage facility, sources Tesla technology

Retail News

The Verge

Apple said on Wednesday that it is conducting a large battery storage project at its solar farm in Monterey County, CA, designed to store up to 240 megawatt-hours of power. The Verge has learned that Apple is buying $50 million worth of Tesla lithium-ion “megapacks” for use in the endeavor. In other news, UBS analyst David Vogt has upgraded Apple’s stock based partly on predictions that the company will move successfully into the electric vehicle market, possibly benefitting from President Biden’s new $174 stimulus plan for EVs.