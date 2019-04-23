Apple sued over shoplifting charges tied to its facial recognition tech

Retail News

USA Today

Ousmane Bah, an 18-year-old college student, has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Apple after claiming the facial recognition technology used in the company’s stores led to his arrest in connect with thefts that took place at locations in Delaware, New Jersey and New York. Mr. Bah believes that another person used his lost ID to pretend to be him and used it at various Apple locations where thefts of products such as Apple Pencils took place.