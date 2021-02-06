Apple plans to open more stores

Retail News

9to5Mac

Apple opened a new store in Rome, Italy, last week and plans to open others, according to Deidre O’Brien, the company’s vice president of retail, even as a greater percentage of sales shifts online. Ms. O’Brien said that stores provide a valuable service for consumers when it comes to learning about and experiencing its products. The same is true of store associates. “On our online site people can learn a lot about the products; in a store they can touch them and get a feel for them,” Ms. O’Brien said.