Apple may face $200 billion U.S. class-action suit from app developers

Retail News

Apple Insider

An “edutainment” app maker based in New Jersey has been trying to organize a class action lawsuit against Apple, claiming the company uses “stealth” monopolistic practices in controlling payments via its approved apps. Primary Productions is citing an incident in which Apple rejected admission of the developer’s app because it included a way of using blockchain payments. In the latest filing, assigned to a California judge yesterday, the suit is seeking a minimum of $200 billion, $900 million of which would go to Primary Productions.