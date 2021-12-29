Apple has new wonders in store for 2022

Retail News

CNET

Can Apple again pull off a “tentpole” intro along the lines of the first iPod, Mac or iPhone? Industry-watchers are expecting the consumer tech leader to roll out AR/VR glasses in 2022. As with its hugely successful launches of the past, Apple is not the first to debut the technology, by any means, but its designers no doubt hope its offering will succeed in achieving the magic balance of design and functionality that get consumers hooked.