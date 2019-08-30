Apple gets a break in India, but stores will ‘take some time’

Retail News

India recently eased restrictions that required foreign entities to source 30 percent of the production for their products within the country. Apple is pleased with the change. The CE manufacturer has had trouble meeting demand for its iPhones in India because of difficulties with securing proper sourcing. Apple now says it intends to begin online sales for Indian consumers and hopes to open stores next year, but this week issued a statement saying: “It will take us some time to get our plans under way, and we’ll have more to announce at a future date.”