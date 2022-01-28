Apple expects to report record quarter

Retail News
Apple expects to report record quarterThe Wall Street Journal 01/27/2022
Apple said it expects to report another record quarter, even as some analysts have expressed concern that the tech giant’s sales growth may be slowing. The company has seen its business affected by supply chain challenges and estimates that it came up short about $6 billion in first quarter sales due to a lack of new product availability.
Discussions
