Apple closes three stores in COVID hotspots, imposes mask mandate nationwide

Apple closes three stores in COVID hotspots, imposes mask mandate nationwideCNBC 12/15/2021
Apple’s website now lists three store closures — locations in Miami, Ontario and Annapolis, Maryland — as a precaution amid spiking COVID case numbers. Management said it is monitoring the situation and, before reopening the locations, will test all employees for COVID infection. Apple also announced that all of its stores in the U.S. have been instructed to require that shoppers where face masks.
