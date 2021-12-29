Apple closes, then reopens NYC stores for ‘limited’ walk-in shopping

Retail News
Apple closes, then reopens NYC stores for ‘limited’ walk-in shoppingNew York Post 12/28/2021
Apple closed a number of stores nationwide due to spiking Omicron infection levels and, as of Monday evening, had shut down its NYC stores to everything but order pickup and same-day delivery. But after an online backlash to the decision, the retailer said it would instead offer “limited” walk in service at it’s NYC locations.
Discussions
