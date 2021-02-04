Apple closes stores again as third COVID-19 wave rolls through France

Retail News
Apple closes stores again as third COVID-19 wave rolls through France9to5Mac 04/02/2021
C’est dommage. Although store closures are still voluntary at this point, Apple has decided to shutter all of its stores in France as the nation prepares for a third country-wide lockdown. COVID-19 infections reportedly doubled between February and March in France. According to the new lockdown rules, residents are allowed to leave their homes to shop for essential supplies and to collect orders or deliveries.
Discussions
