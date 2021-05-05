Apple and ‘Fortnite’ maker square off in court

Retail News

The Washington Post

Epic Games, maker of the popular “Fortnite” video game, and Apple have kicked off the start of a three-week trial in a federal courthouse in California. The parties found themselves in court after Epic sued Apple over what it claims are the tech giant’s monopolistic behaviors regarding rules governing developers who create software to run on iOS. Epic claims Apple has created a “walled garden” intended to entrap developers. Apple claims that Epic’s case, if affirmed, would actually lower protections for consumers intended in U.S. antitrust law.