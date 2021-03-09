Apple again hit with anti-trust challenge, this time in India

Retail News
Apple again hit with anti-trust challenge, this time in IndiaReuters 09/02/2021
An Indian non-profit group is bringing anti-trust allegations against Apple, claiming that the company’s insistence that app developers use its proprietary in-app purchase system is unfair to competition. Earlier this week Apple, along with Google, was the target of a bill passed by South Korea’s parliament that, if approved, would force the companies to open their app stores to third-party payment systems.
