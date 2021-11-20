Apparel retailers pass higher costs along to consumers

Retail News

CNBC

Retailers including Kohl’s and Macy’s have seen their stock prices rise as they have held the line on discounting to keep margins high. “We’ve clearly been through these inflationary cycles before, and so we have a lot of experience with it,” said Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette. “And with fashion, sometimes you can pass that on, and you can get a higher ticket and a higher sale price.”