Anticipating procrastinators, retailers extend Christmas Eve hours

Anticipating procrastinators, retailers extend Christmas Eve hoursUSA Today 12/22/2021
USA Today’s rundown of Christmas Eve hours as posted by major retail chains reveals that operators are trying to take advantage of the tendency for last-minute holiday shopping without going to extreme lengths. Most commonly, chains will be open Dec. 24th until 5:00 or 6:00 pm, although there are exceptions. For example, Target stores will stay open until 8:00 pm, GameStop until 9:00 pm and Ross Stores until 10:00 pm.
