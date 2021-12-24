Anticipating procrastinators, retailers extend Christmas Eve hours

Retail News

USA Today

USA Today’s rundown of Christmas Eve hours as posted by major retail chains reveals that operators are trying to take advantage of the tendency for last-minute holiday shopping without going to extreme lengths. Most commonly, chains will be open Dec. 24th until 5:00 or 6:00 pm, although there are exceptions. For example, Target stores will stay open until 8:00 pm, GameStop until 9:00 pm and Ross Stores until 10:00 pm.