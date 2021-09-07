Retail News

Anti-vaxxers call for Heineken boycott

Bloomberg/Fortune 07/09/2021

Heineken ran a social media ad that ended with the message, “The night belongs to the vaccinated. Time to join them.” That was all it took for some to call for a boycott of the brewer. Heineken is among a large number of brands and retailers that have run ads and made social posts calling on people to get vaccinated against the virus.

