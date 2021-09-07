Anti-vaxxers call for Heineken boycott

Retail News
Anti-vaxxers call for Heineken boycottBloomberg/Fortune 07/09/2021
Heineken ran a social media ad that ended with the message, “The night belongs to the vaccinated. Time to join them.” That was all it took for some to call for a boycott of the brewer. Heineken is among a large number of brands and retailers that have run ads and made social posts calling on people to get vaccinated against the virus.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!