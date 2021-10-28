Anti-anxiety toys are high on Christmas lists this year

Retail News
Anti-anxiety toys are high on Christmas lists this yearThe Washington Post 10/27/2021
Toys that are focused on emotional and social development have been big sellers during the pandemic and the trend appears to be remaining strong heading into the holidays. “Right now the focus is on products that can help kids express their feelings, name their feelings and react appropriately,” said Sari Winick, chief marketing officer for hand2mind. “We’ve gone into overdrive developing toys to meet the needs of the times.”
