Answering outcry, Instacart reinstitutes real tips

Called out in an NBC News report for putting tip contributions toward its workers’ guaranteed $10 delivery payments, Instacart has reversed its policy and promised to pass shoppers’ tips straight to delivery people in addition to regular pay. “While our intention was to increase the guaranteed payment for small orders,” wrote the company’s chief exec, Apoorva Mehta, in a blog post on Wednesday, “we understand that the inclusion of tips as a part of this guarantee was misguided. We apologize for taking this approach.”