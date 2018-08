Retail News

CNBC

Forty-one percent of all apparel, 72 percent of all footwear and 84 percent of accessories imported into the U.S. come from Chinese manufacturers, according to Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO at the American Apparel and Footwear Association. The result of tariffs imposed on Chinese imports by the Trump administration will be higher prices to American consumers and lost jobs, he told CNBC.