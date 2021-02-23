Annie’s vows to remove harmful chemicals from packaging

Retail News

The New York Times

Chemicals known as ortho-phalates have been found to cause health problems in children and reproductive issues in adults. The chemicals, which are used to make rigid plastic flexible for use in shelf-stable food packaging, are common and have not been banned or otherwise regulated by food safety authorities. Annie’s, which is owned by General Mills, has pledged to work with suppliers to eliminate the chemicals in its packaging after a study found traces of the chemicals in 10 macaroni and cheese products.