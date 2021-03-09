Jassy faces controversy in early weeks as new Amazon CEO

Retail News

The Verge

Amazon’s recently-installed CEO, Andy Jassy, reportedly overrode a decision in 2019 to fire a manager at the company’s AWS division who was accused by a Black female subordinate of discrimination. Mr. Jassy was CEO of AWS at the time. According to a report from Protocol, Amazon has confirmed the events. “In this instance, we conducted a thorough investigation and took what we believe was the appropriate corrective action,” the company wrote in a response to Protocol’s inquiry.