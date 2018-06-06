And the speculation mill churns: Will Schultz run?

Retail News

CNBC

In concert with his announced retirement from Starbucks, soon-to-be former CEO Howard Schultz is apparently encouraging the buzz to build over his possible run for the next Democratic presidential nomination. On the one hand, Schultz is wealthy enough to bankroll his own campaign; one the other, his biggest platform issue appears like it may be reducing the national debt, certainly a topic he can debate with expertise, but perhaps not one that will stir up the passions of the electorate.