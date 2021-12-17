And just like that, Peloton removes Chris Noth ad on sexual assault allegations

Retail News

The Hollywood Reporter

Peleton’s PR folks may need treatment for whiplash. Flush with praise for the company’s swift response to actor Chris Noth’s “death by Peloton” in the latest Sex and the City series, And Just Like That, the brand yesterday decided to pull the ad that features Noth as a new spokesperson for the company following allegations that the actor sexually assaulted two women. The two women cited incidents that occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively. Noth calls the claims “categorically false.” He said, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”