Analysts are high on retailers positioned for sustainable growth

Retail News
Analysts are high on retailers positioned for sustainable growthCNBC 09/28/2021
Analysts from various Wall Street firms are bullish on retailers such as Best Buy, with its new annual membership program, Lowe’s, based on market conditions and the company’s fundamentals, as well as Etsy and RH for growing sales at rates well above what can be considered a lift from changes in consumer behavior brought about by the pandemic.
Discussions
