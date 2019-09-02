Analysts: Apple stores no longer dazzle

Retail News

The Washington Post

With Angela Ahrendts’ departure as captain of the Apple store ship have come glowing compliments for her efforts to turn the locations into more community-oriented, experiential environments, but some industry watchers think the stores are failing to excite customers in the way they once did. “The last few years have really been void of the lines around the store, sleeping at the store, waiting for the product,” Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, told the Washington Post. “Part of it is that customers have gotten used to the Apple Store — there is no longer the wow factor.”