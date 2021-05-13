Analyst says Shipt gives Target a competitive edge

Retail News
Analyst says Shipt gives Target a competitive edgeYahoo Finance 05/13/2021
Goldman Sachs retail analyst Kate McShane thinks that Target’s ownership of Shipt, the same-day delivery service, provides it a competitive edge over retail rivals that rely on third-party providers. “Target’s ownership of Shipt reduces some of the cost disadvantages of using third parties and minimizes the barrier on data sharing,” said Ms. McShane.
