Analyst goes from bear to bull on Target’s supply chain strength

Retail News

CNBC

Barclays’ Matthew McClintock, who has called himself the biggest bear on Target, has upgraded the retailer’s stock from equal weight to overweight. In a report to clients, Mr. McClintock writes, Target “is already ahead of AMZN in same day delivery … and has built a supply chain that fulfills e-commerce primarily from stores (where next-day delivery is much easier), which stands in contrast to most retailers.”