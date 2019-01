Retail News

CNBC

Strength across Amazon.com’s retail, digital ad and AWS businesses will help raise Amazon’s stock price by more than 20 percent this year, according to Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research Group. “Despite its current massive size, we see Amazon’s opportunities as mostly unconstrained based on a successful track record of capitalizing on consumer and IT department spending,” Mr. Wieser wrote in a research note.