America’s working moms are still at home

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Women who have left the workforce to care for their children who have been home during the pandemic have not returned to their paid jobs. Almost 1.5 million fewer women with school-aged kids were working outside of the home in March of this year compared to February 2020, according to Misty Heggeness, principal economist and senior adviser at the Census Bureau. Women, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis, are returning to the workforce more slowly than men with children.