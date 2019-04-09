Americans worried tariffs will scrooge Christmas

Retail News
Americans worried tariffs will scrooge ChristmasCNBC 09/03/2019
Fifty-seven percent of Americans are concerned that the higher product prices that result from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese imports will affect their holiday shopping this year, according to Coresight Research. Seventy percent of those surveyed said they planned to spend the same amount of money for Christmas and that they would not increase what they spend to match higher prices brought about by tariffs.
