Americans will snack up for the Super Bowl

Americans will snack up for the Super BowlThe New York Times 02/05/2021
Many Americans, following recommendations from medical authorities, will abstain from attending parties this Super Bowl Sunday. That doesn’t mean that they won’t be snacking away before, during and, perhaps, even after the game. Frito-Lay has ramped up production over the past week to make sure that customers have all the chips, dip and more that they need for the big game’s broadcast.
