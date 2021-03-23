Americans ‘shop with their eyes’

Retail News

The New York Times

New products, such as chips made of Fonio, a gluten-free grain from West Africa, are showing up on the shelves of food chains such as Whole Foods. The products are being sought out for their taste and nutritional qualities, but what helps them move from the shelf to the cart is packaging. “People really do shop with their eyes,” said Chris Manca, a buyer at Whole Foods Market. “If your product doesn’t really jump off the shelf and catch your eye, it’s going to get overlooked.”