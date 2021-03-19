Americans put clothing back on their shopping lists

Retail News

The Washington Post

Anthropologie has seen an uptick in dress sales. Bonobos reports that demand has risen for dress shirts, suits and tuxedos. The two companies experiences are reflective of what other retailers selling business and formal attire have noted recently. “We have a vaccine, people are planning vacations and socializing again,” said Marshal Cohen, retail analyst for NPD Group. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel. And so what are people doing? They’re saying, ‘I need a new outfit.'”