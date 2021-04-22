Americans prefer buying their shoes in department stores

Retail News
Americans prefer buying their shoes in department storesCNBC 04/22/2021
Americans continue to turn to department stores like Macy’s and Nordstrom when they need to buy non-athletic shoes. The percentage of Americans buying shoes in-store (33 percent) or online (37 percent) were significantly higher in departments stores than consumers’ second choice of specialty footwear outlets (20 percent for store and online), according to a new survey by Alix Partners.
