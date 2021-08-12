Americans keep spending on gifts, despite their concerns

Retail News
Americans keep spending on gifts, despite their concernsCNBC 12/08/2021
Americans are concerned about inflation, supply chain issues and the economy as a whole, but that will not stop them from spending big during the holidays, according to a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Consumers will spend an average of $1,004 on gifts, the highest amount since 2018, according to the survey of 800 adults.
